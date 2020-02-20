Cops to record statements from Najib, Rosmah on MACC audio recordings tomorrow

DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the recording of their statements would be handled by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be in Bukit Aman tomorrow to give their statements on the audio recordings released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department assistant director (Prosecution and Legal), DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the recording of their statements would be handled by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

“Yes, God willing, the two of them (Najib and Rosmah) will be called in tomorrow morning,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, it was reported that police had recorded statements from 12 witnesses to facilitate investigations into nine audio recordings exposed by the MACC and allegedly involved a high-level criminal conspiracy.

Those who already have had their statements recorded included Baling Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib’s principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh, and former special officer to Najib, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

On January 8, the MACC released an audio recording of a conversation allegedly involving leakage of information from the Attorney General’s Chambers to Najib, when he was the prime minister, and recordings of several other phone conversations in connection with investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd scandals.

Besides Najib, the conversations allegedly involved Rosmah, former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, a foreign figure and several other individuals. ― Bernama