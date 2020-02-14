Dry spell: Melaka makes available five portable water treatment plants

The Melaka government will be providing five Portable Water Treatment Plants (PWTPs) costing a total of RM2.2 million which will be placed in five locations that is facing water rationing. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Feb 14 — The Melaka government will be providing five Portable Water Treatment Plants (PWTPs) costing a total of RM2.2 million which will be placed in five locations in Zone 1 here that is facing water rationing.

State Public Works, Transport and Basic Amenities Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said the PWTPs were made possible through funding from the National Disaster Relief Fund that is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Each PWTP has the capacity to produce 120,000 litres of treated water daily. Installation is expected to be done by month end to benefit the locals.

“They can get treated water at the PWTPs at any time. This part of the government’s efforts to alleviate the people’s burden during the water rationing period,” he said in a statement here today.

The state implemented daily water rationing on January 29 involving 550,673 consumers or 62.8 per cent of residents to ensure sufficient supply during the current dry period that is expected to be over next month.

The rationing was expanded on Monday (February 10) to include the hospitality and industrial sectors. — Bernama