Covid-19 infections: Ministry receives 250 complaints about face masks

Vendors sell face masks outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Feb 14 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has received 250 complaints concerning face masks in the wake of Covid-19 infections.

Its Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said the highest number comprised 181 complaints concerning expensive prices, while the other complaints were on the lack of supply or no supply at all, non-receipt of goods ordered, misleading prices, fake goods, the receipt of goods which were not the same as those offered, and product quality.

Apart from these, the ministry also received complaints concerning the price of hand sanitisers, he told reporters after the launch of the Consumer-Government Expo here today.

The expo, Chong said, served as a platform for consumers, particularly those in Sarawak, to be aware of their rights as consumers.

The event also enabled consumers to get information on departments and agencies they could refer to concerning misleading prices and other matters.

Meanwhile, commenting on the frequent complaints received from the public in general, the minister said these related to the price of goods, price labels, misleading services and online transactions.

He added that in 2019, the ministry received 21,935 complaints, compared to 26,086 complaints in 2018, marking a reduction of 15.9 per cent.

The ministry provides three channels which the public can use to make complaints, with the most popular comprising its e-Aduan portal, followed by applications EzADU and WhatsApp. — Bernama