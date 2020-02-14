Cops nab four men, seize drugs worth RM1.3m in KL

KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, all locals aged between 22 and 40, were arrested in separate raids on Monday and Tuesday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― Police have arrested four men and seized more than 16 kilogrammes of drugs worth about RM1.3 million in operations here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, all locals aged between 22 and 40, were arrested in separate raids on Monday and Tuesday.

Police got their break on Monday when they arrested two men, aged 22 and 23, in a Toyota Vios at a petrol station on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway and found 56 grams of syabu on the back seat.

On questioning, they led police to a Proton Wira at a car park in Connaught Avenue, Cheras, where police found 14,800 erimin 5 pills and 6.6kg of syabu powder.

“In the second case on the same day, police arrested a 31-year-old man in front of a house in Jalan 33, Taman Kepong. There police found 1,000 erimin 5 pills. An inspection of the house found 19.2g of ketamine,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here yesterday.

Mazlan said investigation led police to the arrest of a 40-year-old man in a Honda City on the roadside in Jalan Kepong on Tuesday.

He said 1,100 erimin 5 pills and 200 ecstasy pills were recovered from under the front passenger seat.

The suspect then led police to a house in Medan Hujan Rahmat, from where they seized 6.9kg of ecstasy powder, 230 erimin 5 pills, 89 ecstasy pills and 101 sticks of ganja-filled cigarettes.

Mazlan said the suspects had been active in trafficking drugs for the past three months.

“The seized drugs were enough for supply to almost 40,000 drug users in the Klang Valley.

“All the suspects tested positive for drugs and have been remanded under Section 117 of the Penal Code, from February 11 until next Tuesday,” he added. ― Bernama