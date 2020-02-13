Covid-19: FMM urges members to make precautionary plans

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said supply chains, especially those most strongly linked to China, would be affected by temporary factory closures due to the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 13 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has called on its members to make precautionary plans to ensure that there would not be any shortage of goods for production due to the Covid-19 outbreak in China.

Its president, Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai, said the federation believed that the local manufacturing industry must be prepared to face this issue as a result of shipment delays from China.

He said the supply chains, especially those most strongly linked to China, would be affected by temporary factory closures due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“At the moment, up to what level the impact (from Covid-19) is not certain yet but we need to take precautionary (steps) in the sense that the manufacturing sector must be prepared. If they want to find the intermediate goods for their production, they might need to look for alternative sources.

“They can source either from other Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, India or some EU (European Union) countries or even Asean countries,” he told reporters after the official groundbreaking ceremony of FMM Penang’s new building by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here, today.

However, Soh also advised its members to stay calm during this challenging time and continue with their routine activities.

“We do not need to panic as I believe and is confident China will try to contain Covid-19, maybe by June everything will be fine,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the shortage of face masks, rubber gloves and hand sanitisers in Penang, Chow said the issue happened when these stocks were diverted and exported.

He said there must be sufficient quantity to be made available for the local market especially if they are produced here.

“That is their (local manufacturers) commitment to the country and to our own people to ensure that the stock is available domestically,” he said.

He added that the State Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh has been tasked to look into these matters. — Bernama