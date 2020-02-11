No change to coronavirus quarantine period for now, says Health Minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry will not increase the 14 day-quarantine period for those under observation for possible 2019-nCoV infection. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The Health Ministry will not increase the 14 day-quarantine period for those under observation for possible novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He said more research was needed to confirm a reported study that suggested the incubation period for the virus may be as long as 24 days. Current estimates range from two to 14 days.

“We are always open to suggestions, but until we have finally received confirmation from either our own researchers or the World Health Organisation on the matter, we will stick to the current quarantine duration.

“So as things stand for now, the status quo remains unchanged,” Dzulkefly said during the daily press conference on the status of coronavirus in Malaysia, at the ministry complex.

Earlier today, The Straits Times reported that data derived from new research on more than 1,000 coronavirus patients in China has revealed its incubation period could last as long as 24 days.

The study by over three dozen researchers in Chinese hospitals and medical schools also indicated fewer than half of the patients were symptomatic when they first saw doctors.

The study’s other findings include the possibility that the coronavirus’ early identification method could be flawed, resulting in more infected people going undiscovered.