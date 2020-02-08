HR minister: Socso’s new criteria was not my directive

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the decision on the new criteria was made without his knowledge in a meeting on December 15. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Feb 8 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) latest condition to link its subsidised dialysis treatment with the recipient’s quantum of contributions was the decision of the organisation’s board members itself.

Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran said the decision on the new criteria was made without his knowledge in a Socso board meeting on December 15.

“The Socso board’s decision to only provide the aid to members who have contributed more than 24 months compared to 12 months previously, was their own.

“The decision was made without my knowledge, and some said that it was the minister who ordered it, but that was not the case.

Kula Segaran, who is also Ipoh Barat MP, said this to reporters after attending the Thaipusam celebrations at Gunung Cheroh Temple here today.

Before this, the Socso board said that through the Employee Social Security Act (AKSP) Bill. 1/2020 effective January 10, dialysis facilities will have to comply with the new contribution eligibility criteria set in line with the principles of social protection and future sustainability of the social security fund.

However, on Thursday, the Socso board announced the new directive was withdrawn and immediately allowed all eligible contributors to receive dialysis aid as before. — Bernama