Burst pipe causes water disruption in 57 Gombak areas

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has announced that there is a water disruption in 57 areas in Gombak, Selangor due to a burst pipe at the Hulu Kelang pump house.

In a statement today, it said the incident happened at 5.15am and has caused the water level at the Madonna Pond to drop to .72m from a normal level of 4m.

The Air Selangor emergency response plan (ERP) has been activated with 25 tankers and two jumbo-size ones sent to provide relief water supply to where it is critically needed like healthcare facilities.

“The public may also obtain water from the service centre (PKS) at AEON Big Ampang, Taman Dagang Permai which opened at 9.30 this morning,” the statement said.

It added that burst pipe repair work is in progress and expected to be completed at 6.30pm.

It said the water supply will be restored in stages when the water level in the pond has returned to normal.

