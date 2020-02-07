Bung: Lokman Adam reported to Umno disciplinary panel over open attack on Zahid

Lokman attacked Ahmad Zahid for reportedly saying that Umno must work with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Datuk Lokman Noor Adam will be referred to the Umno's disciplinary board for publicly criticising the party’s president, supreme council member Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin confirmed today.

The Sabah Umno chief declined to elaborate, however, and said it was up to the panel to deal with Lokman over the latter's remark against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier this week.

"Yes, we will hand it over to the disciplinary board to decide. That was discussed," he told reporters at Umno's headquarters after the conclusion of the party's supreme council meeting here.

When asked why Lokman was being referred to the board, Bung Moktar merely said “many people were talking”.

Lokman, who is also an Umno supreme council member, did not attend today’s meeting where he was expected to be questioned over his remarks about Ahmad Zahid.

He previously attacked Ahmad Zahid for reportedly saying that Umno must work with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as PAS was doing so, calling Zahid “weak” and “having no principle”.

He had expressed disappointment with Ahmad Zahid and said Umno needed leaders who were prepared to fight to defend the people, and not those “willing to compromise with those in power.”

Lokman said that Ahmad Zahid, at an Umno meeting on Muafakat Nasional, had given four reasons why the party needed to work with Dr Mahathir.

Lokman said he had an audio recording lasting over three minutes, purportedly of Ahmad Zahid speaking at the meeting.

Today, Bung Moktar also insisted that the supreme council solely discussed Muafakat Nasional and did not touch on a rumoured coalition with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS.

"No discussion on Pakatan Nasional... yes, on Muafakat Nasional to face the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

"This is an ordinary meeting to strengthen Muafakat Nasional between Barisan Nasional and PAS, including the parties' strengths to face GE15," he said.

However, the Kinabatangan MP said he would support Dr Mahathir in Parliament if the latter performed well.

Yesterday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan advised his fellow party members not to be reactive and to ensure the priorities of the party come first, amid speculations of a tripartite cooperation with PAS and Bersatu.

This followed a report by Singapore’s Straits Times that emerged earlier this week claiming Umno may back Dr Mahathir to serve out his full term, purportedly in an attempt to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding him.