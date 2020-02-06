Smaller Chingay Parade in JB due to Wuhan virus

Johor Baru Tiong Hua Association president Ho Sow Tong (front, centre) said the Chingay Parade will carry on with many measures in place following advice from the state government due to fears from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 6 — The state’s Johor Baru Chingay Parade will proceed next weekend with precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

However, the iconic parade will be smaller this year as the five deities representing Johor Baru’s five Chinese clan associations — the Teochew, Hokkien, Hainan, Hakka and Cantonese — will be paraded on trucks rather than devotees as before.

Johor Baru Tiong Hua Association president Ho Sow Tong said the state government has also offered its advice for the parade.

“Based on that, the deities will be paraded on lorries to minimise contact for the parade.

“In addition to that, those attending need to take extra precautions such as ensuring personal hygiene, wearing face masks and going for checks at medical sick bays if necessary,” he said during a press conference at Wisma Tiong Hua here today.

The Johor Baru Chingay Festival has been an annual event here since 1870.

This year marks the 150th edition of the festival and will run from February 11 to 15.

Authorities will close main roads in the city area such as Jalan Wong Ah Fook and Jalan Yahya Awal for the parade.

Ho said the parade on the penultimate night will use the traditional 7.8km route, but will end sooner than in previous years.

“For the parade day, which will fall on the evening of February 14, the organisers have decided to cut short the event from 7pm to 9pm only.

“Previously the parade will usually end at midnight as in the past years,” said Ho, adding that the organisers expect 40,000 or less to turn up for the parade this year due to fears of the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

Ho also advised those feeling unwell or unsure about their health to avoid the parade as a precaution.

“We have a live online telecast that can be watched by the public.

“At the same time, we have taken extra measures to ensure hygiene and cleanliness at the event this year.

“We will place hand sanitiser dispensers that have been donated to us in strategic areas for the public to use and give out free face masks,” explained Ho.

The Johor Baru Chingay Parade has drawn crowds as large as 400,000 people previously and has been recognised by the Malaysia National Cultural Heritage since 2012.

Yesterday, the Johor government announced that it is suspending all its large-scale public programmes and events scheduled for this month as a precaution due to the current 2019-nCoV outbreak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the decision was taken to curb the spread of the virus that causes respiratory illness and which has resulted in deaths outside of China where it first appeared.

The number of confirmed 2019-nCoV infections in Malaysia rose to 14 today.