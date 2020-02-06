Minister: 4.04 hectares of land to build over 100 houses for plantation workers in Sungai Siput

A Sime Darby logo is on display at the entrance to its plantation in Sepang in this August 5, 2010 file photo. — Reuters pic

SUNGAI SIPUT, Feb 6 — Sime Darby Plantation Bhd has given 4.04 hectares of land for constructing more than 100 units of medium cost houses for the plantation company’s employees, here.

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran said the land given free to his ministry aims to ensure that plantation workers have the opportunity to own their own homes via the Skim Khas Pembiayaan Rumah Pekerja Estet (SKRE).

“We estimate that more than 100 double-storey terrace houses will be built costing less than RM150,000 and the financing will be provided by Bank Simpanan Nasional.

‘The loan term will be up to 35 years with only two per cent interest. This is a start and we hope to do the same for the other estates,” he said after a meeting with plantation workers on the SKRE scheme at Elphil Estate Sime Darby Plantation Bhd here today.

Kulasegaran also said that besides Sungai Siput, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd also agreed to provide 16.18 hectares of land in Banting, Selangor for the same purpose.

“For now, we will ask for the cooperation of the state government to expedite the process of sub-lotting the land so that construction can commence and we also hope that the land premium will be provided free of charge,” he said.

In the meantime, Kulasegaran said in March last year, he had a meeting with seven large plantation companies in the country including FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) and United Plantations Berhad to acquire free land for construction of these houses.

“At the moment only Sime Darby Plantation Bhd has agreed to provide land to build the houses. I hope other plantation companies will come forward and consent because for me this is also a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” he said.

Earlier, Kulasegaran said in his speech that of the 42,000 plantation workers in the country, only a small number have their own homes. — Bernama