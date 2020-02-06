Court charges Kuala Terengganu trader with making a statement conducing to public mischief on coronavirus

The Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court charged a trader with making a statement conducing to public mischief on the 2019 novel coronavirus infection. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 6 ― A trader pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with making a statement conducing to public mischief on the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

Marzuki Abdullah, 40, was alleged to have made a statement alleging a patient was admitted to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for coronavirus with intention to cause fear or alarm to the public.

He was charged with committing the offence at Pangsapuri Ladang Tok Pelam hereat 8.22am last January 27.

The charge, under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, [provides an imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set March 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim prosecuted, while Marzuki was represented by lawyer Muhammad Hafizuddin Abdul Hariz. ― Bernama