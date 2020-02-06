Coronavirus: Ministry tells public transport operators to enhance clealiness at terminals

Transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said all agencies under the ministry had been ordered to provide hand sanitisers as well as ensure the cleanliness of public transport terminals. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 ― The Ministry of Transport today directed all public transport operators to undertake precautionary measures and increase the level of cleanliness to curb the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said at a post-Cabinet meeting yesterday, all agencies under the ministry had been ordered to provide hand sanitisers as well as ensure the cleanliness of public transport terminals.

“All parties have a responsibility to prevent coronavirus. So far, the ministry has received good cooperation from all quarters,” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly assembly and Chinese New Year meet-and-greet here.

He said privately run public transport terminals were also recommended to initiate the similar moves.

To date, the number of cumulative cases of coronavirus positive in Malaysia is at 14, involving 10 China nationals and four locals. ― Bernama