Coronavirus: Health minister advises Thaipusam devotees, visitors to take precautions

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad advises devotees to prioritise personal hygiene by regularly washing their hands with water and soap or hand sanitiser and to wear face masks. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 ― Hindu devotees and visitors participating in the Thaipusam celebrations on Saturday are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible infection of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said they were asked to prioritise personal hygiene by regularly washing their hands with water and soap or hand sanitiser and to wear face masks.

“The Health Ministry advises those who are not healthy not to go, but if they insist on going they need to take precautions like wearing masks,” he told a daily media conference on the current coronavirus situation here today.

Dzulkefly said the Medical Operations Centre coordinated by the Selayang Hospital would also carry out various activities to prevent, contain and respond to any possible incident that may occur.

Thaipusam will be celebrated this Saturday and Batu Caves in Selangor, is among the locations expected to receive 15,000 worshipers besides the celebration at the Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Temple in Penang.

In the meantime, Dzulkefly said the ministry was still in the containment phase and hopes the situation stays the same. ― Bernama