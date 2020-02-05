Saying ‘better safe than sorry’, health minister confirms Canadian girl under HKL watch for coronavirus

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said a visiting 17-year-old Canadian girl has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for medical observation for possible infection of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — A visiting 17-year-old Canadian girl has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for medical observation for possible infection of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed today.

The health minister said the teen was taken to the hospital after she collapsed at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) earlier today and the authorities were just taking extra precaution to ensure that she is not infected by the novel coronavirus that first broke out in China and has since spread to several cities worldwide.

The girl arrived in Malaysia yesterday from Indonesia. Prior to that, she had resided for 15 years in Shanghai, China.

He added that all standard operating procedures are being applied to the girl and her family members and she is still under investigation for signs of the virus.

“We will take all measures on whoever was around the Canadian. That was already dealt with by the hazard material team.

“The immediate thing in our mind is nCoV. But the way they present themselves it could be other illnesses including a heart related condition but our immediate measure is to make sure this is tackled.

“That’s why we sent a full hazmat team. We are not taking any chances. We are taking all measures. Better be safe than sorry,” Dzulkefly told a news conference here.

HKL’s hazmat team was alerted by the Twin Towers Medical Centre this morning, which claimed she showed symptoms of the dreaded 2019-nCoV after collapsing.

At 11.45am, an HKL ambulance arrived at KLCC Tower 3 with a three-man-hazmat team. The Canadian teen was taken out through the building’s loading bay.