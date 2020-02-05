N.Sembilan MB denies son called by MACC to assist investigation

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today denied the claim that his son was called in by the MACC to assist in its investigation into the alleged awarding of a project. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today denied the claim that his son was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in its investigation into the alleged awarding of a project.

He believed that the allegation was deliberately made to tarnish his reputation as a state leader.

“I didn’t even know that my son was called by the MACC and he did not say anything. Do not slander by saying my son was called by the MACC,” he said at a press conference after chairing a state executive council meeting, here, today.

Aminuddin was asked to comment on the allegation by Solidariti Anak Muda Malaysia (SAMM) founder, Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, in his Facebook posting on February 2 regarding a project in the state.

The posting also alleged that the MB’s son and a Rembau contractor were called up by the MACC over the project.

“If the allegation is true, it is the duty of the MACC to investigate the matter.

“Anyone who has the proof, should make a report, not make an allegation based on someone else’s story. I see a lot of accusations. Lodge a report and I have no problem with it (but) make sure there is proof.

“(Some) people have the habit of telling stories and speaking on video. So, as news recipients, we need to ensure whether the news is genuine or otherwise,” he said. — Bernama