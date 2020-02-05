MOF to plan economic stimulus package with other ministries, industries after coronavirus outbreak

Tourists are seen wearing protective masks at the arrival hall in KLIA 2, Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will hold discussions with several other ministries, industries and related services companies to get inputs in the planning of the economic stimulus package following the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

“The Finance Ministry is most concerned with the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak which has affected the economy in general and Malaysia’s tourism sector specifically.”

The MoF in a press statement said it was entrusted by the Cabinet to plan an economic stimulus package to address the economic impacts from the coronavirus epidemic, which will be announced on a date to be determined.

“The Finance Ministry will hold discussions with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), as well as the industries and related services companies to get inputs in planning the economic stimulus package,” it said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad today said two out of 107 individuals who arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning from Wuhan, China, through the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief initiated by the Malaysian government, tested positive for the 2019-nCoV.

This brings the cumulative positive cases of the coronavirus in Malaysia to 12. Out of this figure, nine cases involved Chinese citizens and three are Malaysian citizens.

As of this news report, confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 24,562, out of which 24,349 are in China. Recovery number of 910 surpassed that of death cases of 493.

Malaysia recorded its first recovery yesterday, a four-year old girl from China who was treated at Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, Kedah for coronavirus and was allowed to return home after recovering from the disease. — Bernama