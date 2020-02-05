Melaka Health chief clarifies viral claim of ship from Wuhan landing at Kuala Linggi

People are seen wearing protective masks at the arrival hall in KLIA 2, Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A recent ship that berthed in the Melaka port of Kuala Linggi is not from Wuhan as claimed on social media posts, the Melaka Health Department said amid increasing public fears over a respiratory virus outbreak originating from the Chinese city.

“The department would like to clarify that the viralled statement that a ship and its crew that berthed on February 3, 2020 is not from Wuhan,” its director Dr Ismail Ali said in a statement tonight.

He noted that the claims had been traced to a Facebook page “Geng ViRaL MeLaKa” by a person using the name “Shanol Sundara”.

He added that the department has been carrying out stringent health checks on all arrivals at all gateways into Malaysia from high-risk countries, especially China, following the worldwide spread of the novel 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

He explained that health personnel on duty at the ports and other gateways were to don protective gear as a safety precaution.

Dr Ismail reminded the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing fake news that could cause alarm.

He also advised the public to practise good hygiene, including the proper way to cough, and to stay away from crowds.