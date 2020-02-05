Johor govt suspends all large-scale programmes for February due to coronavirus outbreak

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin said the Johor government is suspending all its large-scale programmes and events scheduled for this month as a precaution due to the current 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak. — Bernama pic

PUTERI ISKANDAR, Feb 5 — The Johor government is suspending all its large-scale programmes and events scheduled for this month as a precaution due to the current 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the decision was taken to curb the spread of the virus that causes a respiratory illness and which has resulted in some fatalities in several cities outside of China where it first appeared. Malaysia and Singapore have several cases of infections but no deaths currently.

“The decision was also based on the risk assessment due to coronavirus, taking into consideration of the potential health risks, its outbreak and lack of control capabilities with existing resources.

“The state government also would like to advise event organisers to either postpone or reduce public involvement in their respective programmes,” Dr Sahruddin told a press conference at Bangunan Datuk Jaafar Muhammad in Kota Iskandar here today.

He was joined by senior executive committee members.

Dr Sahruddin said among the main events that will be affected included the Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival and the Semarak Juara Carnival 2020 in conjunction with the Malaysian Games (Sukma).

He said other large-scale events held by private organisers include the annual Chingay Parade, the Thaipusam celebration and the Maulidur Rasul events.

“The state government also hopes that the public will minimise their exposure outside as well as practice good personal hygiene such as washing hands and wearing of masks.

“In addition, they are also advised to keep up-to-date on the current developments with regards to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Dr Sahruddin.

As of yesterday, 20,650 cases of coronavirus infections were reported worldwide with 427 deaths recorded.

In Malaysia, 10 cases have been reported to be positive with three of them Malaysians, including two who were evacuated from China.

A four-year-old girl from China who was warded at the Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi, Kedah on January 29 has since fully recovered and been allowed to go home.