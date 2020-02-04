Employer, 102 immigrants nabbed at Klang Valley wholesale markets in January

An employer and 102 immigrants were detained in eight operations conducted by the Immigration Department at wholesale markets in the Klang Valley last month. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — An employer and 102 immigrants were detained in eight operations conducted by the Immigration Department at wholesale markets in the Klang Valley last month, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said.

He said that last year, 133 enforcement operations were carried out at wholesale markets in the Klang Valley, resulting in the arrest of 54 employers and 726 foreigners.

“The Immigration Department will continue to monitor and carry out enforcement operations from time to time at wholesale markets,” he said in a statement today in response to a recent article entitled ‘Warga Asing Cengkam Rantaian Sayur Lembah Kelang’ (Foreigners Dominate Klang Valley Vegetable Chain).

According to Khairul Dzaimee, there were foreigners with valid Temporary Visit Pass working in the wholesale markets. — Bernama