Coronavirus : MOH’s efforts in line with Maqasid Syariah principles, says Dzulkefly

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya February 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — The Health Ministry’s (MOH) efforts in addressing the spread of infectious diseases including the 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the country, are in line with the Maqasid Syariah principles, its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the steps taken were based on the five aspects namely protection of the religion, life, mind, lineage and property.

“MOH had played a key role in directly promoting the well-being of the mind, body and the human race and indirectly created an impact in protecting religious heritage and assets,” Dr Dzulkefly said in his speech at the ministry’s Maqasid Syariah Town Hall session here today.

He said in the preservation of life MOH had always been proactive and committed in responding to epidemics in the country.

“In the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection, MOH has been monitoring all hospitals in efforts to control and prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

Dr Dzulkefly said prior to the coronavirus threat, MOH had dealt with dengue outbreaks, food poisoning and influenza infections.

To date, eight Chinese nationals in Malaysia have been positively diagnosed with coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. — Bernama