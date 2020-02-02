Johor Health Dept denies two coronavirus cases detected in Forest City

A health quarantine officer stationed at a thermal screening point monitors passengers at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) yesterday refuted claims that two 2019 novel coronavirus cases were detected in Forest City, Gelang Patah near here, that went viral on Facebook.

JKNJ, in a statement on its official Facebook page, said the news was not true and a police report has been lodged.

“Do not spread unverified news because it can cause panic among the public,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din in a statement confirmed a report on the matter was lodged yesterday and police were in the midst of tracking down the Facebook account holder named ‘Haziq Fahmi’ to facilitate investigations.

The case will be investigated under Section 505(b) Penal Code and Section 233 Communication and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama