Johor civil servants reminded to provide better services to people

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (right) and state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani attend the 2020 Mentri Besar’s New Year message at Persada Johor February 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — The state’s civil servants are reminded to continuously think of ways on how to improve and provide better services to the people.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said civil servants must change their mindset and work culture and look into the immediate needs of the people.

“There cannot be too much red tape, this will eventually make the people get sick of the way the government is handling things.

“The people are demanding results from us (Johor government) and want a quick and thorough answer to each and every issue of theirs,” he said in his 2020 New Year message to members of the public service, here today.

Dr Sahruddin said nowadays, people’s expectations were very high and they wanted to see the current government perform better than the previous government.

He said in order to provide the best services to the people, civil servants should consider various interventions to address current issues faced by the people including the cost of living.

“The government is aware of the economic gap between the income groups, ethnic groups, regional development and supply chain that have taken place over the years. Therefore, we (civil servants) cannot stand by and remain silent. People should be helped and given proper care,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin also called on all civil servants to work together to ensure the success of two major events in the state this year, namely Visit Johor 2020 and the Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2020, in July.

“We are targeting 8.4 million visitors to overnight in Johor, from the overall target of 18.4 million visitors this year, which will bring economic gains to various segments including public transport, hospitality and entrepreneurship. — Bernama