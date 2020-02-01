Syed Saddiq says accosted by ‘gangsters’ at Bersatu meet in Johor, forced to flee (VIDEO)

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he and others with him were forced to flee the venue after being made to fear for their safety. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Over 200 “gangsters” descended on a Bersatu Youth (Armada) gathering in Ulu Tiram, Johor last night, forcing Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and others to run to safety.

The Armada chief alleged on Instagram that the group came dressed in black to the unofficial event and began intimidating attendees.

“Gangsters and disrespectful. They surrounded our tables, pushed and bumped into attendees.

“They screamed and shouted all manner of obscenities. My parents also witnessed this last night,” he wrote on Instagram early today.

Syed Saddiq said he and others with him were forced to flee the venue after being made to fear for their safety.

Videos believed to be from the incident have emerged on social media.

GEMPAR: Rapat Umum ARMADA diganggu gangster upahan.



Majlis tertutup ARMADA Johor diselar dengan gangguan lebih 200 gangster upahan yang datang menganggu majlis.



Mereka datang dengan kata makian dan berniat jahat! pic.twitter.com/VgjiKFVC6q — #TeamSaddiq (@teamsaddiq) January 31, 2020

Syed Saddiq, who is the youth and sports minister, said the group demanded he apologise to the Johor crown prince if he hoped to leave the place.

However, he said he had no idea what he was meant to apologise for, adding that all he did was in service to the public.

The minister said he could not forgive the “rude group”, but did not say if the matter has been reported to the authorities.

“I would like to remind the puppet masters that Malaysia has laws, police, and courts. No one is above the Federal Constitution,” he said.

“No one is above the rule of law. This is Malaysia. Malaysia belongs to all”.