The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Nine staff of the Marine Police Force were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri , when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said they were arrested to facilitate investigation of a corruption case. — Bernama