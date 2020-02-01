Home Minister: Police told to identify thugs who harassed Syed Saddiq at Bersatu meet in Johor

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2020. Muhyiddin today ordered the police to take immediate action and identify the members of a mob who heckled Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman at a political event in Johor yesterday evening. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered the police to take immediate action and identify the members of a mob who heckled Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman at a political event in Johor yesterday evening.

Muhyiddin said he viewed the incident seriously, as disruption was severe enough to bring the programme to a halt.

“I have instructed the police to identify the individuals involved and bring them to justice. All parties are reminded to not engage in anything that could threaten the nation’s harmony, and those found doing so will face the law,” Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

Syed Saddiq was attending a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Youth event at a restaurant in Ulu Tiram together with his parents when a group began surrounding their table and started yelling, heckling, and demanded that he leave Johor.

In a Facebook post, Syed Saddiq claimed that some 200 people gatecrashed the function. He said other Bersatu members from the Women and Youth wings were also in attendance, such as Malacca state exco member Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

The mob became sufficiently unruly until Syed Saddiq, his family, and several others, were forced to escape the venue. The Bersatu Youth chief also alleged that the mob individuals were linked to Umno.

The incident has since been condemned by other Pakatan Harapan legislators, including Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah who called for swift police action to be taken, and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim who said political samseng (gangsterism) did not belong in Malaysia Baru.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki denied the party had anything to do with last night’s incident and has since said Umno Youth will file a police report against Syed Saddiq for accusing them, as well as initiate legal procedures against him.