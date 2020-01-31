State Health Dept slaps down rumours of coronavirus outbreak in Penang

Penang Health Department workers take the temperatures of arriving travellers at Penang International Airport January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 31 — The Penang Health Department today denied that three Malaysians were being treated for the 2019 novel coronavirus at Hospital Pulau Pinang, as alleged in a message circulating on social media platform WhatsApp today.

In a statement, the department said the message claiming that a man and his daughter, as well as a woman, were being treated at the hospital for the virus infection, was not true.

In urging the public not to spread fake news, the department said: “Always refer to valid sources via proper channels. False news does not benefit anyone.”

It added that any individual found spreading false news could be prosecuted under section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or maximum imprisonment of one year or both. — Bernama