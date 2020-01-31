Muhyiddin warns PPBM leaders to stay away from money politics or risk election being nullified

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters in Pagoh January 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

PAGOH, Jan 31 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today warned party leaders and members to avoid money politics if they do not want their election to be declared invalid.

He said Bersatu’s leadership viewed the issue of money politics seriously as it does not want the party’s first election to be marred by such activities.

“Despite the party’s candidates having the right to contest, we hope they are contesting it cleanly. We should avoid the practice of money politics.

“Being a party in the (ruling) government, we have rejected the practice of corruption and money politics should not take place during the election process.

“We want to show that this first election process is done in accordance with the rules and spirit of the coalition,” said Muhyiddin.

He said this after opening the Pagoh Bersatu division meeting as well as for its Youth and Women’s wings at the Dewan Serbaguna Pagoh here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP and Bukit Gambir assemblyman, explained that money politics encompasses conduct such as offering umrah trips and handing out cash.

He said the party election that will take place next month has so far has been smooth and orderly without any problems.

“Those found to be involved in money politics will be reported to the party’s disciplinary board.

“The board will then decide whether their election is declared invalid,” said Muhyiddin.

After three years, Bersatu’s long-awaited election process will begin with branch-level meetings which must be convened between January 25 and March 1.

On January 4, Bersatu election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Jaafar Albar said the party will hold its committee election at the branch, division and supreme leadership council levels, including the Women and Youth wings.

He said elections for the supreme leadership council and top posts will be conducted on April 4 with results expected to be announced on the same day.

A total of 377,057 party members nationwide are eligible to participate in the party polls, with 2,946 branches conducting meetings.