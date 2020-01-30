Gobind: Thaipusam to go on, action will be taken against those spreading fake news

Devotees watch as the Silver Chariot passes by a temple on the eve of Thaipusam in George Town January 30, 2018. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today confirmed that Thaipusam celebrations will proceed as scheduled unless there is a statement issued to the contrary.

He said he has seen a recording of a press conference by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on the Thaipusam celebrations.

“The video clip reflects clearly what she wanted to say, as far as she is concerned, at this point, Thaipusam will proceed as scheduled,” he said in a press conference at the MBPP MakerSpace Balik Pulau here.

Gobind was responding to the spread of another fake news claiming that Thaipusam will be cancelled to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

He once again stressed that the police will take action against those who spread fake news.

“As I have said before, the MCMC’s role is to assist the police with their investigations into these cases,” he said, referring to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Yesterday, Dr Wan Azizah reportedly said if the novel coronavirus situation in the country becomes a pandemic, the government will take the lead from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on whether to suspend mass gatherings such as Thaipusam.

According to the Health Ministry, Malaysia currently has eight positive cases as of today. All the patients are from China.

Earlier today, postings claiming that Thaipusam, which will be held on February 8 this year, will be suspended were spread on social media.

Thaipusam is celebrated with much festivity in Penang, including a procession of the silver chariot carrying Lord Muruga from George Town to the Waterfall Hilltop Temple, the breaking of coconuts ritual and kavadi bearers making their annual journey up to the temple.

Thousands of devotees, some from other states, participate in Penang’s Thaipusam celebrations each year.