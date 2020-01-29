Penang tourism chief: Make sanitisers, disinfectants readily available to curb coronavirus

Hand sanitisers are seen at a Pharmhouse Pharmacy outlet in Setia Alam January 28,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 29 — The Penang government has urged operators of premises such as hotels, shopping malls, eateries and tourists attractions in the state to ensure hand sanitisers and disinfectants are readily available to curb the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

State Tourism Development, Arts, Culture and Heritage committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin, in a statement today, said the operators should be proactive in ensuring preventive measures are in place as many areas in Penang are frequented by tourists and the public.

“I would also like to encourage the operators to ensure that all their staff to maintain good personal hygiene and cleanliness, and to wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers regularly,” he said.

Yeoh said they should also be monitored for any possible symptoms of the coronavirus infection which include fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.

The management of those premises should also consider increasing the frequency of the daily disinfectant routine, he added. — Bernama