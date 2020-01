A postman out for delivery in Mont Kiara and Sri Hartamas. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Beginning February 1, all Pos Malaysia branches and Pos Laju Centres will be open every Saturday, except the third Saturday of each month and public holidays.

Pos Malaysia announced today in its official Facebook account that the new operating hours did not include post offices in shopping centres, Pos Laju kiosks and post offices which operate five days a week.

For more information on the operating hours, visit Pos Malaysia website www.pos.com.my. — Bernama