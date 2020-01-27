Putrajaya temporarily bars entry for Wuhan, Hubei residents amid coronavirus scare

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The government has temporarily banned residents from the Hubei province and its capital city of Wuhan from entering Malaysia by suspending all available visa programmes facilitating their entry here.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced the decision which takes effect immediately, taking note of the recent developments in China on the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak which has affected thousands.

“Taking note of the latest information, the government of Malaysia has decided to temporarily suspend all immigration facilities, namely eNTRY (visa-free entry), visa on arrival, e-visa and manual visa to Chinese nationals from the city of Wuhan, especially the Hubei province, and this takes effect immediately.

“This immigration facility would be restored once the situation returns to normal,” the PMO said, adding that Wisma Putra will be coordinating said policy with its Chinese counterpart.

