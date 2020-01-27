Foreign Ministry establishes emergency response team at Malaysian Embassy in Beijing

The Malaysian Embassy in Beijing has set up an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to monitor and provide reports on the latest development of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in China. — Picture via Twitter/Saifuddin Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Malaysian Embassy in Beijing has set up an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to monitor and provide reports on the latest development of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ERT would also be responsible in communicating with Malaysians registered with the embassy or consulate-general offices in China to keep tabs on their health and wellbeing.

“They (the Malaysian embassy staff) are working round-the-clock without taking a break, even during the Chinese New Year holiday,” he said in a posting uploaded on his official Facebook.

Saifuddin said all Malaysian embassy officials and staff in China would continue to provide necessary assistance to Malaysians in the republic until the coronavirus infection was fully contained.

The Malaysian government would like to extend its gratitude to the Malaysian embassy and consulate-general offices in China for their efforts and commitments that have been shown in addressing and helping Malaysians cope with the coronavirus infection, he said.

Apart from the embassy in Beijing, Malaysia has consulate-general offices in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming, Nanning, Shanghai and Xi’an.

The Malaysian government has today decided to temporarily suspend all immigration facilities for Chinese citizens from Wuhan and areas around Hubei province effective immediately.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said the facilities encompass the Electronic Travel Registration & Information (eNTRI) facility, Visa on Arrival, e-visa and manual visa.

To date, the Ministry of Health has confirmed four Chinese citizens who had entered Malaysia via Johor from Singapore were tested positive for the coronavirus. — Bernama