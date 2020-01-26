Health Ministry and Home Ministry to meet National Disaster Agency following coronavirus outbreak

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the ministry will have a meeting with the Home Ministry after the coronavirus outbreak that crippled Wuhan. — Bernama pic

KLANG, Jan 26 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Home Ministry (KDN) will be holding a meeting at 4pm today, with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), following the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that has crippled the Wuhan capital in China, with infected travellers reported in several nations.

In a press conference here at the Klang Hokkien Association here, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the ministry would also be increasing equipment to detect temperature from inbound travellers.

“We are having a meeting with KDN to see how we can intensify it further.

“Today there will be a meeting at 4pm. Nadma,” Dzulkefly added.

MORE TO COME