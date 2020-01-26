Coronavirus: Mosques in Johor, Terengganu to hold ‘solat hajat’

913 mosques in Johor have been instructed to hold the 'solat hajat'.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 26 — Mosques in Johor and Terengganu will hold “solat hajat” (prayer of need) to seek help from Allah for Malaysia to be protected from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

In Johor all the 913 mosques in the state have been instructed to hold the “solat hajat” again after the Friday prayer this Jan 31.

Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) director Datuk Md Rofiki Shamsudin said the mosques had also held a similar “solat hajat” after the Friday prayer last Jan 17.

“The public is also advised to pray for Allah’s protection against any epidemic and infectious diseases, such as influenza and coronavirus.

“If possible, they should recite the doa for the purpose three times after the Maghrib prayer,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, the “solat hajat” for the purpose will be held at all mosques after the Maghrib prayer tomorrow.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also advised the people in the state to take appropriate precaution and preventive measures, as well as maintain a high level of personal hygiene, to avoid being infected by the disease.

“May Allah SWT protects us all,” he said in a statement.

So far, four Chinese nationals visiting Malaysia have been confirmed to be infected by the virus. — Bernama