Coronavirus affects Visit Malaysia 2020, Visit Johor year, says Johor Tourism chairman

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 26 — The arrival of tourists from Wuhan in China to Johor and Malaysia, in general, will drop with the Chinese government having imposed a quarantine on the city following the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Johor Tourism, Women, Family and Community Development committee chairman Liow Cai Tung, in a statement issued here today, said it would affect the Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) and Visit Johor Year in the short run.

The state government, she said, would draw up a new tourism strategy after the situation has returned to normal.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, she said briefing sessions would be carried by the State Health Department for tourism industry players on the protocol and measures to be taken to help curb the infection. — Bernama