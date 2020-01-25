Bersatu Youth backs heavier punishment for drunk driving

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an Armada fundraiser at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam December 2, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — PPBM’s youth wing Armada supports the Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s decision to review the punishment for drunk drivers.

In a Facebook post today, its chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that “enough is enough” and that innocent lives can be lost to the mistakes made by drunk drivers.

“Armada agrees with the transport minister to review the law on drunk driving to ensure that they receive a just punishment. Enough is enough. Armada would also like to thank the police for making the same proposal.

“What’s wrong is wrong. Never drink & drive. Your mistake can be fatal. Innocent lives are lost due to this stupid mistake,” he said adding that this is not a question of race or religion but it is a matter of safety and the Rule of Law.

On January 23, Loke said on Facebook that his ministry is serious about tackling drunk driving and is in the process of reviewing the current legislation and will discuss the issue during its post-cabinet meeting next week.

His statement came as a result of a recent road fatality where a technician was killed and two of his friends were injured by an alleged drunk driver in Klang.

The 29-year-old technician, Muhammad Zulfakkar Borhan was killed on site after a Ford Ranger rammed into his Nuovo LC motorcycle at 7.20am on January 23.

Muhammad Hazid Mohd Kamil, 27, who was on a Honda EX5 and his passenger Muhammad Anas Mokti, 27, were also injured by the Ford Ranger’s driver.

Klang Selatan OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said that investigations have revealed that the Ford Ranger entered into the opposite lane, ran over the two motorcyclists and crashed into a drain.

“Preliminary tests show that the blood alcohol level in the Ford Ranger’s driver is within the range allowed by the Road Transport Act 1987. I would like to remind the public not to make any speculation to avoid interfering in the investigations,” Shamsul Amar said.

However, a video of the Ford Ranger’s driver being beaten up had already gone viral on social media with some claiming that the 37-year-old was under the influence when he ran over the three motorcyclists.