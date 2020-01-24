Police collect RM42m in summonses in five days

Traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway June 8, 2019, as viewed from the Sungai Buloh R&R. Op Selamat 16/2020, launched on January 18, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, would be continued until February 1. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — More than RM42 million in traffic summonses were successfully collected through online payments with a 50 per cent discount within five days starting from January 18.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said 402,714 summonses, with the highest number being driving exceeding the speed limit at 64.8 per cent, were settled by offenders during the campaign.

“The implementation of the 50 per cent discount through the e-payment method received encouraging response not only from locals but also foreigners seeking to pay up their traffic summonses.

“Based on the statistics, 1,712 traffic summonses were also settled by Singaporeans,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman today.

On the first day of the campaign alone, he said 77,252 summonses were settled involving a payment of RM8 million.

However, he said more than 57 million outstanding summonses by traffic offenders involving various offenses from 2009 to last year had yet to be paid.

He said that if the summonses were settled by the traffic offenders, it would be helpful to the government, as the amount was estimated at RM1 billion.

Meanwhile, in the six days of the Op Selamat 16/2020, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, which was launched from Saturday to yesterday, Azisman said 10,323 road accidents involving 15,888 vehicles were recorded.

He said it also involved 82 fatal accidents resulting in 86 deaths.

Op Selamat 16/2020, which was launched on January 18, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, would be continued until February 1. — Bernama