Health D-G: Three patients in Sabah discharged after testing negative for novel coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Three patients suspected of the novel coronavirus have been discharged, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

On his Facebook update earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said the first three patients were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

“The fourth case is currently receiving treatment and is in stable condition,” he said, referring to the Health Ministry’s statement yesterday on the condition of the four suspected novel coronavirus cases.

“The coronavirus detection and validation test conducted on all four suspected cases by the IMR (Institute for Medical Research) is negative of the novel coronavirus infection,” he added.

To recap, the first suspected case was of a five-year-old Jordanian boy who was on vacation with his parents in Sabah. The patient’s parents are PhD students at Hua Zhong University, Wuhan. He received treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

The second case was of a 30-year-old Malaysian citizen with recent travel history visiting China. He received treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, while the third case was a 24-year-old Malaysian citizen with recent travel history visiting China and has also received treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Meanwhile, the fourth case was a 16-year-old China national boy who was on vacation with his family in Sabah. He is currently receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.