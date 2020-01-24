Gobind: Malaysia’s latest ranking in CPI proves PH’s success in combating corruption

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo after chairing the ministry’s information meeting for the southern region at the Johor Information Department, in Johor Baru January 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 24 — Malaysia’s latest ranking at 51 out of 180 countries in the Transparency International’s (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2019, as announced yesterday, is a significant milestone for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in its efforts to combat corruption.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the achievement also shows how the PH government has placed a high priority on corruption eradication since taking over the country’s administration in May 2018.

“I think this is a breakthrough in the fight against corruption and the establishment of the government (administrative) system based on integrity.

“We all know that the PH government has taken this matter seriously from the beginning, so what was reported yesterday is good news and it shows that we have already taken the right step and we have reduced corruption and successfully raised our level of integrity at the government level,” he said.

He said this to reporters after chairing the ministry’s information meeting for the southern region at the Johor Information Department, here today.

Also present were ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Policy) Shakib Ahmad Shakir, Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad; Information Department director-general Roselindawati Abdul Rahman; Broadcasting director-general (Strategic Broadcasting) Nor Yahati Awang; Johor Information Department director Sabarudin Yeop Hamza and Johor Bernama bureau chief Nor Baizura Basri.

The meeting was also attended by Melaka Bernama bureau chief Fadzli Ramli, Negri Sembilan Bernama bureau chief Mohd Hisham Abdul Rafar, as well as directors of Negri Sembilan and Melaka Information and Broadcasting departments.

Gobind said this when commenting on Malaysia’s latest ranking in the index which jumped 10 spots to 51 out of 180 countries in 2019 compared to 61 as reported in 2018.

He said the government would continue its efforts in raising awareness pertaining to the fight against corruption among the people of the country in making Malaysia a more respected country.

“We have begun by giving explanation pertaining to corruption, how we need to go all out in our fight to eradicate corruption and see how many prosecutions have been made against certain individuals, where we see that elements of corruption and abuse of power have already been brought before the court and the process the trial was (and is) underway.

“We want to create a system where the country is free from corruption. If the government is paying close attention to this, I feel we can see the outcome of the agenda and yesterday’s announcement is a success where Malaysia is seen as a better country now,” he said.

Commenting on the 18 per cent toll rate reduction at all PLUS Malaysia Berhad-operated highways beginning February 1, he said the announcement was in line with PH’s manifesto.

“I think this is a good step (and) can bring great savings to the people while at the same time benefiting the people of this country, especially highways users.

“This is a success for the government and it is consistent with the PH manifesto in which we have mentioned that we will review all highway concessions and how far we can reduce the toll rates, so they are in line with our pledges in the manifesto,” he said.

On January 16, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government has decided not to sell PLUS Malaysia Berhad but instead to reduce the toll rate by 18 per cent. — Bernama