CNY toll discounts at BESRAYA, NPE, LEKAS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Class 1 motorists of the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA), New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS) will enjoy a 10 per cent discount in conjunction with the Chinese New Year tomorrow.

IJM Toll Division chief operating officer Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff, in a statement today, said the discount would take effect from midnight tonight until 11.59pm tomorrow.

She also advised south-bound motorists to use LEKAS and east-bound motorists to use BESRAYA from Salak Selatan or Jalan Istana to MRR2 through the Loke Yew Toll Plaza.

For more details on the discounts and traffic information, the public can follow the Twitter page at @BESRAYAtrafik, @NPEtrafik and @LEKAStrafik. — Bernama