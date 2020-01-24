Agong’s Address on Chinese New Year: May the year ahead bless you and loved ones

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong extended their festive well-wishes for Chinese New Year. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended their wish for great prosperity and good fortune this Chinese New Year.

The royal couple, via the Istana Negara Instagram account, @istana_negara today, posted a message:

“We wish all our dear friends a very Happy Chinese New Year! May the year ahead bless you and your loved ones with great prosperity and good fortune as you usher in the New Year with laughter, peace and the spirit of togetherness as Malaysians.”

The Chinese community across the country will celebrate the arrival of the Lunar New Year tomorrow with the hope that it will bring about a brighter and prosperous future. — Bernama