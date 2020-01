MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for six states

High surf and rough seas are seen at Teluk Beach in Dungun December 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned of thunderstorms in several areas in Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Johor and Sarawak, saying heavy rain and strong winds can be expected up to 8 pm today.

It said in a statement that the areas are Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama as well as Hilir Perak in Perak; Maran and Bera in Pahang; Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin in Negri Sembilan; Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian and Kulai in Johor and Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Pakan, Jalau and Kanowit in Sarawak. — Bernama