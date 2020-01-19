SUPP chief: Why did Health Ministry terminate contracts of Sibu doctors?

SUPP president Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today slammed the Health Ministry for prematurely terminating the contracts of two UK-trained medical officers attached to the Sibu General Hospital. — Facebook pic

KUCHING, Jan 19 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today slammed the Health Ministry for prematurely terminating the contracts of two United Kingdom-trained medical officers attached to the Sibu General Hospital.

He said the termination will also end the path of Dr Wong Woan Hui and Dr Bong Ing Hui to become specialists as they have already passed Part 1 of the Specialist Examination.

“Given that Sarawak is short of specialists and on compassion ground, MoH must reconsider the contract renewal of the two medical doctors,” Dr Sim, who is also the state Minister of Local Government and Housing, said when commenting on the termination of contracts of the two doctors.

He said he feels sad that two medical officers from Sarawak have become the victims of “Malayan -centric first” policy of the Health Ministry.

According to the Borneo Post newspaper, the two doctors were among the four medical officers (MOs) who were now left in the lurch after their contracts were not renewed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

The letters of termination did not assign any reason why Dr Wong and Dr Bong’s contract were not renewed.

Borneo Post reported that Dr Wong was with the Obstetrics & Gynaecology (O&G) Department and passed MRCOG part 1 paper in February 2018, while Dr Bong was with the Paediatric Department for two years and one year as HO and she had also passed her MRCP (Paediatric) part 1 in 2018.

On November 20, 2019, they received a letter from the Ministry of Health informing them that their contracts would not be renewed anymore.

It said that without working in an approved hospital for a period of not less than four years, they could not sit for their final part of the paper in O&G and Paediatrics.