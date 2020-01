PKR Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution speaks to reporters outside the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 ― PKR has issued a show-cause letter to its vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin yesterday over disciplinary issues, the party's secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

In a press conference Saifuddin said that the Ampang MP now has 14 days to respond.

Saifuddin however did not detail the offences for which Zuraida has been pinned for.

MORE TO COME