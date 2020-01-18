Mukhriz: Dr Mahathir wants Kedah Bersatu to be strengthened

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz speaks to reporters at Sunway University January 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, Jan 18 —- Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Kedah to be strengthened in preparation for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Kedah Mentri Besar and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said it was one of the important messages from Dr Mahathir, who is the Bersatu chairman, during a closed-door meeting with the state party leadership at Kepala Batas near here today.

He said the situation in Kedah was unique compared to other states, where the Malay-Muslim community making up the majority in the state which was led by Bersatu and it faced two Malay majority political parties.

“So we want to see how we can strengthen the Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the GE15,” he told reporters after the closed-door meeting at a hotel in Kepala Batas, near here today.

He said at the meeting, specific issues of the upcoming party elections were also discussed.

Earlier, at noon, a closed-door meeting was also held with the state PH leadership in Titi Gajah near here.

Dr Mahathir who is on a three-day working visit to Kedah is scheduled to attend the ‘Mesra Rakyat’ programme at the Anak Bukit state constituency tonight. — Bernama