Woman, boyfriend arrested in JB for fatal abuse against toddler

Police have applied for remand on the two suspects and investigations will be under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — A young couple have been arrested by police today following the death of a two-year-old toddler who was believed to have been brutally abused at a condominium in Kempas before succumbing to her injuries.

The toddler, identified as Nur Shahana Abdul Quddus, died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) on Monday after being admitted the day before.

It was learnt that the toddler had multiple injuries to both her arms and also stomach when she was warded at HSI on Sunday morning.

An informed source said the toddler also had bite marks on both her hands and arms that pointed towards serious physical abuse by her guardians.

“Following the toddler’s death on Monday, the medical officer in-charge of the case then lodged a police report as there was evidence of physical abuse that led to bacterial infection and ultimately her demise.

“The police were then alerted of the case where both the suspects were detained and arrested at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) compound at 1.50am this morning by a team from the Johor Baru North police serious crimes division,” said the source to Malay Mail today on condition of anonymity.

Checks showed that the 22-year-old female suspect was believed to be the deceased toddler’s mother, while the 33-year-old male suspect was identified as her boyfriend.

Another source revealed that the alleged abuse of the toddler was made at the couple’s rented condominium in D’Summit in Kempas Baru, which is under the Johor Baru North police jurisdiction.

“The couple’s arrest was based on the medical officer’s report on Monday alleging that the toddler who died on the same day was seriously abused before succumbing to her injuries,” said the source, adding that investigators are in the midst of gathering evidence from the condominium unit to shed light on the case.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Md Yusof Ahmad confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“Police have applied for remand on the two suspects and investigations will be under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.