IGP says disappointed over misreporting of drug raid by Malay daily

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today he was disappointed over Malay daily Berita Harian’s misreporting on a drug-fuelled party yesterday.

In a statement, Abdul Hamid clarified that what he said during the press conference was that, for those who wanted to know the individuals’ identities, he was unable to reveal this information as the case is still at the early stage of police investigation and it is against the law.

“I take this very seriously as the wrong facts which were reported was far from what I had said during the press conference on Jan 13, to a point that it became a topic of criticism by many and an insult to me as the IGP,” he said.

Abdul Hamid was referring to Berita Harian’s Facebook post which misquoted the IGP on the identities of individuals arrested at the event.

The Facebook post which has since been removed, had read: “Individuals’ identities yet to be confirmed - IGP, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador”.

“I am very upset with what has happened, as the media is supposed to be accurate information conveyors and should not publish wrong facts which could jeopardise a person’s integrity and image or cause dissatisfaction and erode people’s trust towards the authorities,” he added.

Abdul Hamid has urged the public to watch the full press conference proceeding on the police’s official Facebook page.

Yesterday, it was reported that the IGP had confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals from a drug-fuelled private party in Jalan Puchong on January 12 morning.

Abdul Hamid reportedly refused to elaborate on their identities, citing fears of jeopardising ongoing investigations.

He only revealed that those arrested were 11 men and six women, including a foreigner.