After going public with 1MDB audio clips, MACC chief reveals plot to discredit her underway

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Latheefa Koya speaks at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh January 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Latheefa Koya has revealed today that there is a plot to defame her reputation as she continues her crackdown on corruption.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief revealed today that there are people trying to slander her because she had made public audio recordings of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in cohorts with government officials to hide traces of embezzlement involving sovereign fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib is currently facing a corruption trial for 1MDB.

“It has now come to my knowledge that in reaction to my disclosure on Jan 8, a criminal plot has been set in motion to fabricate and distribute materials intended to cast a slur upon my personal reputation.

“We believe that a lawyer is among the culprits involved in this plot,” said Latheefa in a statement.

Latheefa had released nine audio recordings to the public that implicated Najib, former MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al-Nahyan and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Company's chief executive officer Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak.

Latheefa said the audio recordings came to MACC anonymously and she also had no idea why they arrived now.

She also said that the leak in information as said in the phone recordings between Dzulkifli and Najib, showed a conspiracy at the highest level of the Barisan National government at the time.

The recordings — nine sets of audio clips of about 45 minutes in total duration — contained phone conversations involving seven individuals including Najib, with a total of 13 names mentioned.

The first audio clip featured a conversation between Najib and former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli, who was a deputy public prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Chambers then.

Dzulkifli was heard briefing Najib on an investigation paper in January 2016, which Latheefa said should be the one on former 1MDB unit, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Since releasing the audio recordings, Latheefa has come under fire from many parties including the Malaysian Bar Council. However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he felt releasing the audio recordings was similar to the police exposing to the public Rosmah’s immense handbag and jewelry collection.

Latheefa said her special officer will lodge a police report early tomorrow morning and hand over evidence regarding the matter to the police.

She also refused to be intimidated.

“I wish to send a clear message to those who are behind this, that I will not be threatened or intimidated from carrying out my duty as the Chief Commissioner of the MACC.

“The public has placed great faith in the MACC to cleanse our country from the scourge of corruption. I intend to carry out this duty, no matter what personal attacks or threats are made against me, now or in future,” said Latheefa.



