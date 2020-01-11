Penang to celebrate Chinese New Year with host of events

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (sixth left) along with AKA Balloon CEO Izzati Khairudin (centre) and other VIPs take a group photo at Sia Boey in George Town January 10, 2020. ― Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 ― To usher in the Year of the Rat, the Penang state government has organised several events that will run from January 19 until February 8.

Yesterday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow launched the first of these ― rows of lit-up mini paper craft hot air balloons ― at Sia Boey to promote the upcoming Penang Hot Air Balloon Fiesta 2020.

“The Penang Hot Air Balloon Fiesta will be held for the sixth time this year in conjunction with Chinese New Year on February 1 and 2,” he said at the launch.

The hot air balloon fiesta will be held at Padang Polo from 7am to 9pm for the two days and it will feature 15 hot air balloons.

International balloonists from the US, UK, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Japan, Belgium and France are expected to fly special hot air balloons in various shapes such as a unicorn, a deer or a lighthouse during the fiesta.

The events are also in conjunction with the state's “Experience Penang 2020, The Diversity of Asia” tourism campaign.

A Chinese New Year Open House hosted by the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng will be held on January 25 while Chow will host a Chinese New Year Open House on January 26. Both events will be held at Setia SPICE Convention Centre.

The Hokkien New Year, also known as Pai Thee Kong Celebration, will be held at Chew Jetty on February 1 or the eighth day of the first lunar month while the annual Miaohui or Penang Chinese New Year Celebration will be held around the heritage precinct of George Town on February 4.

The Chinese New Year celebration will culminate with the Chap Goh Meh celebrations on February 8.

Chap Goh Meh celebrations will be held at the Esplanade on the island and also at the Jetty Bukit Tambun on the mainland.